Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

