CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0020

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.09 million and $70,543.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00211733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01461854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00125618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.