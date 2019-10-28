DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

GWB opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,193,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 564,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

