DAGCO Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

