DAGCO Inc. Has $766,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $171.36. 689,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

