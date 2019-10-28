DAGCO Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,210,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $231,802,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,588,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,184,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.56.

NSC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.96. 687,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

