Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.45 ($62.15).

ETR:DAI opened at €52.88 ($61.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.77.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

