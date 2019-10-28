Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given a $154.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.86.

DHR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. 1,872,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91. Danaher has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,255,000 after buying an additional 188,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after buying an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

