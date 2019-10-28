DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. DATA has a market cap of $3.92 million and $316,173.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.01505723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00122390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, DDEX, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

