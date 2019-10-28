DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.81, 229,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 234,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

