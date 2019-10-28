Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) received a $175.00 target price from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.13. 499,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after buying an additional 172,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

