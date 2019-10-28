DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

