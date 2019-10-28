Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,181. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.