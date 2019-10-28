Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $12.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.31.

Shares of CP opened at $226.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.