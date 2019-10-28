Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Trading Down 23.8%

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST)’s stock price fell 23.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16, 4,049,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 958% from the average session volume of 382,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $110,871.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,596 shares in the company, valued at $609,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination Maternity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.56% of Destination Maternity worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Destination Maternity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

