Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €134.08 ($155.90).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB1 shares. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €141.85 ($164.94) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.24.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.