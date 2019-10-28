Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.70 price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $15.85.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

