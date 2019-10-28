Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.76. 6,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.64 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

