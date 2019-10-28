Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

DO stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

