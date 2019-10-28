Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

DSX stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $382.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.89. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

