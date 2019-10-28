Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of DRNA opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

