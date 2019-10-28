Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Argus lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.