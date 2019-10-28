Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,345. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $798.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

