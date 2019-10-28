Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.