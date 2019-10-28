Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Shares Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08, 90 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares comprises about 0.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 2.17% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.