Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Trading Up 0.5%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.38, approximately 6,459 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 22.08% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

