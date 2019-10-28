Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Down 5.2%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, 2,538,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 439% from the average session volume of 470,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASL. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

