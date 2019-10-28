Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Trading Up 2.5%

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.99, approximately 5,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.29% of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

