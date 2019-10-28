Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,060. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 111.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

