Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,328 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

