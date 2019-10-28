Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 31,759 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,759 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 131,208 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 71,896 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

NYSE NBLX opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $977.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

