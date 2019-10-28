Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $42.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.