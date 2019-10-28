Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.59. 66,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,875. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.