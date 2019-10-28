Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Down 11% on Disappointing Earnings

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was down 11% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $73.76, approximately 986,307 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 195,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

