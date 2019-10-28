Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Holdings Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

In related news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,864,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

