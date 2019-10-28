Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOVA. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,483. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $816.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.75.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $66,836.00. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $445,343.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $401,679 over the last 90 days. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,761 shares during the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

