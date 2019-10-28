Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,185,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,264.00. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,943 shares of company stock worth $1,499,738. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

