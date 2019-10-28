Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.77. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. 2,147,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

