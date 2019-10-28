Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.