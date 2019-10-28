Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 405,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 150,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in TJX Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 122,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.34. 4,832,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

