Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 20,629 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.58. 4,059,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.