Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,140 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

