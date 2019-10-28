Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 83,619 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.09. 2,693,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

