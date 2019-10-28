Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.93. 3,631,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.98 and its 200-day moving average is $265.03. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

