Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.