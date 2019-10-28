East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $38,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,401.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

