Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after buying an additional 420,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 352,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

