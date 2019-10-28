eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.84 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

