Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

