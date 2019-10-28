eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,532 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of eGain worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 over the last three months. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGAN opened at $7.57 on Monday. eGain Corp has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.